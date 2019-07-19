CLEVELAND — Police say a man kicked out of a store returned and detonated an explosive.
Cleveland police say the blast Friday afternoon damaged a small front window and a parked car's windshield. A woman was treated for back injuries after she jumped out of her car.
Cleveland.com reports that Deputy Chief Harold Pretel says employees of a Family Dollar store asked the man to leave because he was panhandling.
Police say he returned and placed an explosive device next to the store window. He was arrested shortly after it went off.
Pretel says police intelligence and arson units are trying to determine the explosive's makeup.
