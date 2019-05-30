MANHEIM, Pa. — Police say a man was found in the trunk of a car that arrived to be sold at a Pennsylvania auto auction.
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Chief David Steffen said the man is being treated at a hospital and is expected to be released. He isn't identifying the man or the nature of the treatment or his injuries.
Workers who were inspecting the vehicle found the man Thursday at the massive Manheim Auto Auction facility, about 90 miles (130 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.
Steffen said that "somehow this guy got in the trunk of this car." His agency is investigating.
A woman answering phones at the auction business referred questions to police.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Police: Man found in trunk of car sent to auto auction
Police say a man was found in the trunk of a car that arrived for sale at a Pennsylvania auto auction.
Variety
Prisoners settle suits over potentially tainted injections
Connecticut prison inmates who say they received injections from a vial of insulin that was potentially tainted with hepatitis have settled their lawsuits against the state.
Movies
Newest 'Godzilla' spin-off delivers monster mayhem but not much more
This all looks familiar, beginning with the title character.
Movies
Truth be told, French comic-drama 'Non-Fiction' is fascinating
We listen in as intellectual Parisians analyze art, politics and the world at large.
Movies
Swinton mother-daughter pairing makes 'The Souvenir' a keepsake
Brilliant acting, subtle plotting drive this intriguing British memory piece.