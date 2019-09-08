MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man was found dead in a home after a 911 call.
Officers responded to report of shots fired inside a residence just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man in his 30s dead inside the home in north Minneapolis.
Police spoke to other people inside the home and in the neighborhood. The name of the man and the cause of death were not released.
Police have made no arrests.
