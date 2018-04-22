MEYERSDALE, Pa. — State police say a man believed to have fired scores of rounds into a Pennsylvania hunting cabin before fleeing has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police in Somerset County say Donald Smodic, of Apollo, was drinking in the Larimer Township cabin with a friend but left early Saturday after a brief altercation.
Police say he began loading his vehicle with his belongings, which included two semi-automatic long guns and ammunition, but then removed the firearms, loaded them and began shooting into the cabin.
Police say Smodic fired about 121 rounds into the cabin at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The other man was inside but wasn't injured.
Smodic was later found dead in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The case remains under investigation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.