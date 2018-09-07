SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say a man who was fatally shot by officers in California pointed a weapon that turned out to be a pellet gun designed to look like a semi-automatic handgun.
The shooting occurred Thursday in Sacramento during a SWAT team search following a report of a masked man pointing a gun at numerous people.
A police statement says the man fled when patrol officers arrived, ignored commands and went over a fence.
Police say SWAT officers spotted the man hiding under a stairwell behind a house and ordered him to drop the gun, but he pointed it at officers, who fired.
Police say the pellet gun was a replica of a Sig Sauer P225 9 mm handgun.
