MILWAUKEE — Police say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion on Milwaukee's south side.
The Journal Sentinel reports people entered the home about 10 p.m. Friday and fired shots. Residents fled, but the 21-year-old was struck by gunfire.
Milwaukee firefighters performed CPR but the man died at the scene.
Police say the shooting might be drug-related.
