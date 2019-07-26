PORT ALLEN, La. — Louisiana state police say a man has been fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy serving a search warrant at a motel room.
A release from state police spokesman Taylor Scrantz says West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were serving the warrant Thursday night at a motel in Port Allen when one of the deputies fired his gun "during the interaction." The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities didn't immediately release the man's identity, but described him as a "suspect." It's unclear what he was suspected of.
The release didn't include details about the search warrant or why the officer fired his gun. State police are investigating.
