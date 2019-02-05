NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say a man entered a fast-food restaurant and tried to swipe some cash but couldn't open the register so he made off with some fried chicken instead.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the man entered the Popeyes in eastern New Orleans on Monday morning and tried to steal money from the register. But police say the register wouldn't budge so he grabbed some fried chicken and fled.
Police arrested 27-year-old Phillip Lee a short time later in the area. He faces charges of simple robbery and simple battery.
Magistrate Judge Brigid Collins set his bond at $13,500. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney who could comment on his case.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Former inmate says ex-guard forced her to perform sex act
A woman testified Monday that a former guard at a scandal-ridden Pennsylvania prison coerced her into performing a sex act on him while he stood outside her cell in 2009.
National
Tobacco farmer's son endorses smoking ban in most workplaces
The son of a tobacco farmer running for governor in Kentucky endorsed a statewide smoking ban in most workplaces on Tuesday, a sign of the evolving tobacco politics in a state once defined by the cancer-causing cash crop.
Movies
ABC executive sees silver lining in Oscar flap: interest
ABC's new entertainment chief says this year's pre-Oscars disarray had an upside.
National
Jury begins second day of deliberations at El Chapo trial
A jury has begun its second day of deliberations at the U.S. trial of the infamous Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.
National
Confederate emblem remains on Mississippi flag as bills die
Mississippi lawmakers are again killing bills to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the last flag in the U.S. to display it.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.