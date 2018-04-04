WINTER PARK, Fla. — Police say a man crashed a truck into a Florida house, claimed to be an FBI agent and threatened to shoot an officer.
The Orlando Sentinel reports police were called to a home Sunday and found the driver, 32-year-old Scott Andrew Ecklund, standing outside the vehicle "taking a fighting stance."
Officers ordered Ecklund to get on the ground, but he refused and threatened to kill Officer Joshua Larson. The stand-off ended when Ecklund tripped and fell.
A police report says Ecklund said he'd crashed into the house because a sex offender lived there. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement database didn't show any sex offenders living at the house.
Ecklund was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and other offenses. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
