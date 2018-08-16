LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police say a Georgia man accused of crawling into bed with his son's girlfriend and attempting to have sex with her said he'd been sleepwalking.

Citing a police report, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 54-year-old Ricardo Arturo Cole Sr. was arrested on a rape charge Wednesday.

The victim was asleep April 8 in a home that her boyfriend and Cole shared. The report says she felt someone get into bed and assumed it was her boyfriend. It says the person rolled down the woman's pants and attempted intercourse.

She turned around, saw that it was Cole and pushed him away. Police say Cole apologized and said he'd been sleepwalking. She cut off contact with the pair and reported the incident to police in May. It's unclear if Cole has a lawyer.