NEW YORK — New York City police say a man who attacked a police officer with a metal chair and critically injured him was shot to death by the officer.

Police officials say the officer who was attacked at a nail salon in Brooklyn on Friday is in a medically induced coma at Brookdale Hospital.

Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison says police tried unsuccessfully to subdue the attacker with a Taser before shooting him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The confrontation happened at about 5:40 p.m. at a nail salon in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Police say it started when the officers tried to arrest a man who was urinating in the middle of the salon. They say a second man attacked one of the officers.

_____

This story has been corrected to say that police say the man was shot by the officer he was attacking, not the officer's partner.