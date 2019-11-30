KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested a man on Black Friday after he was spotted sitting naked in a car at a shopping center.
Knightdale police said an officer smelled marijuana coming from vehicles in a parking lot next to a Kohl’s store when he spotted 28-year-old Tylik Shawdu Little sitting nude in a car.
Police said Little tried to drive away after the officer ordered him to get dressed. Police said the man stopped a short distance away and was later taken into custody.
Little, who is from Virginia, was charged with indecent exposure, marijuana possession and resisting arrest. Police said he was held at a local jail.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
In Ireland, an extraordinary detour honors a cancer survivor
How a cancer survivor's journey of recovery propelled a tour bus full of strangers to a remarkable spot on the Dingle Peninsula.
Variety
Merry Clickmas: Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
This year's Black Friday was the biggest ever for online sales, as fewer people hit the stores and shoppers rang up $7.4 billion in transactions from their phones, computers and tablets.
National
Former Democratic campaign worker settles harassment suit
A former campaign consultant for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has reached a $275,000 settlement to a federal lawsuit she filed against several of his political committees.
Variety
Police: man arrested for sitting naked in car outside Kohl's
Police in North Carolina say they've arrested a man on Black Friday after he was spotted sitting naked in a car at a shopping center.
Variety
The Latest: Wyoming travel difficult in wintry weather
The Latest on powerful holiday weekend storm (all times local):