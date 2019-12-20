A man suspected of fatally shooting his former girlfriend in St. Paul last July now faces charges in another homicide, in south Minneapolis two months earlier, according to newly-filed court documents.

Police say that Shakee Shabazz Miller-Brantley, 28, was charged Friday in the shooting death of Lawrence Dean Hart Jr. after confronting him near E. Lake Street and S. 12th Avenue on May 30. Hart was show with a Ruger .22 caliber handgun — the same weapon, police say, that was used in the July 19 fatal shooting of Jessica Williams. Friends of the 27-year-old mother o-f three found her body in her home in the 500 block of Charles Avenue after she failed to pick up her infant from day care.

Miller-Brantley is currently in custody on charges stemming from the death of Williams, so the most recent murder charges were filed via warrant in Hennepin County District court.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the Lake Street shooting, which showed Miller-Brantley pulling up to the scene in a two-toned charcoal gray Ford Explorer, which they later learned was registered to Williams, court filings said.

On the night of the shooting, police say Hart was walking down Lake when the Explorer drove up and Miller-Brantley hopped out of the front passenger seatin pursuit.

“Around this time, the victim is viewable on another camera moving around as if he is trying to evade defendant,” according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint said that Miller-Brantley eventually caught up to Hart and the two men were walking side-by-side when the shooting happened. A camera showed Hart falling to the ground after the first gunshot was fired, and Miller-Brantley walking up to him and firing a second shot into the back of his head, before bending down to rifle through his pockets, according to the complaint. Police say he left the scene in the Explorer.

Ballistics testing later matched the shell casings found at that scene to those found at Williams house two months later, police say.

A complaint filed in that case said that Miller-Brantley confessed to shooting Williams after she broke up with him and kicked him out of her home. He said he carried her into the basement and placed a shirt over her face because he didn’t want to see her or want her kids to see her, the charges said. Miller-Brantley told police he fled the scene in her car.

Miller-Brantley’s criminal record includes convictions for financial fraud, theft, fourth-degree assault on a police officer, first-degree aggravated robbery, domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

Miller-Brantley, who told police that he heard voices and thought Williams was plotting to kill him, has history of mental illness, with diagnoses of antisocial personality disorder and schizoaffective disorder, according to court filings. Prosecutors filed papers seeking to have him involuntarily committed as a “mentally ill and dangerous person.” A hearing on the matter is set for February.

“Psychotic episodes continued to occupy his thoughts with auditory hallucinations telling him to kill himself and others,” a court-appointed psychologist wrote in a pretrial report. “He has been unable to maintain a job due to psychotic symptoms. He’s been chronically homeless over the years due to aggressive behavior toward others in supportive living placements.”

In an unrelated homicide, a 20-year-old man arrested in connection with a homicide Thursday on Minneapolis’ North Side — the city’s 46th slaying of the year — remains jailed pending charges. The Star Tribune generally doesn’t identify suspects unless they have been charged with a crime.