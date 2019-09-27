MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they arrested a 58-year-old man who accidentally shot a 70-year-old man while they were watching the Packers-Eagles game with friends at an apartment Thursday night.
Inspector Daniel Thompson says the investigation indicates that the 58-year-old was moving or adjusting his gun from his waistband area when it went off. The 70-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his right arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The police spokesman says the suspect is a convicted felon for a 1978 offense and was arrested at the scene.
