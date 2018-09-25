FARGO, N.D. — Police have a suspect in custody in a fatal shooting in Fargo.
Officers arrested the 44-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota, man about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the weekend death of 20-year-old Gabriel Perez. The suspect was taken into custody at a home west of Rochester, Minnesota, when he surrendered without incident to a SWAT team.
Formal charges were pending.
Authorities say Perez was shot several times as he sat on a curb outside a McDonald's restaurant near downtown Fargo about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Evers, Walker trade hits on education, taxes in new ads
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is hearkening back to a children's show that was popular when he was in elementary school with a campaign ad Tuesday blasting Democratic challenger Tony Evers over taxes.
National
Reports: AG challenger Kaul outraises Schimel in August
New campaign finance reports show Democratic attorney general hopeful Josh Kaul outraised incumbent Republican Brad Schimel in August.
West Metro
Charges under wraps against Minnetonka 12-year-old in brother's fatal stabbing
Boy had been released to his parents after allegedly killing his older brother.
National
Twelve-year-old charged in older brother's stabbing death
Prosecutors in Minnesota have charged a 12-year-old boy in juvenile court in the stabbing death of his 16-year-old brother.
National
Twelve-year-old charged in older brother's stabbing death
Prosecutors in Minnesota have charged a 12-year-old boy in juvenile court in the stabbing death of his 16-year-old brother.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.