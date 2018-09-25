FARGO, N.D. — Police have a suspect in custody in a fatal shooting in Fargo.

Officers arrested the 44-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota, man about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the weekend death of 20-year-old Gabriel Perez. The suspect was taken into custody at a home west of Rochester, Minnesota, when he surrendered without incident to a SWAT team.

Formal charges were pending.

Authorities say Perez was shot several times as he sat on a curb outside a McDonald's restaurant near downtown Fargo about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.