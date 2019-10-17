NEW YORK — New York City police have made an arrest in a community festival shooting that left one person dead and 11 wounded this summer.
Police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Kyle Williams, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and attempted murder charges. It wasn't clear if he had a lawyer who could comment.
Police say the gunman opened fire at the Old Timers Day gathering in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on July 27.
Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Pagan was fatally struck by gunfire. Eleven other people were wounded.
Police say gang activity was a possible motive in the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Cause for hope and caution following police shooting in home
Many in the black community say they've seen at least initial signs of swifter action in the days after Atatiana Jefferson's killing by a white…
Stage & Arts
The 10,000 Laughs Festival promises to live up to its title
Expect three days of hilarity at five Minneapolis venues for comedy fest.
Variety
Library exhibit offers glimpse into Salinger's life and work
J.D. Salinger thought of including his generation's idea of a trigger alert as he worked on "The Catcher in the Rye."
Celebrities
'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely's wife killed; son shot by deputies
"Tarzan" actor Ron Ely's wife was stabbed to death in their California home by their 30-year-old son, who was then shot and killed by sheriff's deputies, authorities said Wednesday.
Variety
Police make arrest in Brooklyn playground shooting
New York City police have made an arrest in a community festival shooting that left one person dead and 11 wounded this summer.