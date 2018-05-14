WALES, Maine — Authorities say Maine State Troopers responding to a domestic violence call have fatally shot a man after an hours-long standoff.
State Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland says police negotiators and tactical team members responded to a home in the town of Wales on Sunday night regarding a domestic violence incident in which a shot was fired at a woman. The woman wasn't hurt.
The state police say a trooper shot and killed a man in an armed confrontation.
McCausland said police attempted to make contact with the man for several hours. At about 3:30 a.m. Monday, the man was shot by a member of the tactical team. No police officers were injured.
The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating. The names of the dead man and trooper haven't been released yet.
