NEW ORLEANS — Police in Louisiana say officers have shot and killed a man who was suicidal and fired at one of them.

New Orleans police Superintendent Michael Harrison tells news outlets that an officer was shot at on Friday night while responding to "what we believe was an attempted suicide." The officer was struck twice in his protective vest.

Harrison says that officer and three others then shot the man several times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities say the targeted officer was later treated for bruising and released. Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved.

The department's Public Integrity Bureau is investigating. Authorities say the shooting may have been recorded by multiple body cameras. The involved officers have been reassigned pending the investigation.