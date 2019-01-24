MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer struck by a hit-and-run driver had recovered from a similar situation two years ago.
Officer Alberto Figueroa was conducting a traffic stop and was out of his squad car when he was struck on Milwaukee's north side Monday night. The 26-year-old officer was revived by the people he had pulled over. Police are still looking for the driver who hit Figueroa.
His girlfriend, Emily Lenz, says Figueroa has multiple broken bones and internal injuries.
Figueroa was also struck by a vehicle while working at Summerfest as a motorcycle officer two years ago. His leg was badly broken in that crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Two plead guilty to militia activities leading to Bloomington mosque bombing
Michael McWhorter, 30, and Joe Morris, 25, face a minimum of 35 years in prison. A third man has pleaded not guilty and faces a trial in March.
Local
Associated Banc-Corp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
GREEN BAY, Wis. _ Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $89 million.The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had earnings…
Local
Feeling impact of deep freeze already, and it will get colder
The expectation is for below-zero temperatures starting Thursday night into Friday morning. And the plunge gets more extreme next week.
Local
Deep freeze, wind chills of minus 50 coming to Upper Midwest
The Upper Midwest is about to plunge into a deep freeze.
Local
Deep freeze, wind chills of minus 50 coming to Upper Midwest
The Upper Midwest is about to plunge into a deep freeze.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.