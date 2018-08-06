MADISON, Wis. — Police say a shooting that wounded a disc jockey at a Wisconsin radio station appears to have been a targeted attack against a specific individual.
Madison police spokesman David Dexheimer said Monday that Sunday's shooting at WORT-FM wasn't a random attack or an act of violence targeting the media.
Police are still looking for the masked gunman who entered the radio station around 3 a.m. and opened fire on three people in one of the studios.
A volunteer DJ was shot and wounded. He was treated at a hospital and released. The two others were not injured.
Station officials say the three ran into the adjacent control room before hiding in the music library and calling 911.
WORT-FM broadcasts a variety of music, from classical to hip-hop.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.