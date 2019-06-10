OKLAHOMA CITY — Police in Oklahoma City say they fatally shot a man who was shooting at vehicles along an interstate.
Investigators say at least four vehicles on Interstate 35 were struck by gunfire Monday morning before police and the shooter exchanged fire. There have been no reports of injuries to motorists.
The gunman has not been identified. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has closed I-35 as the investigation continues.
It's the second time in days an Oklahoma City freeway has been closed because of a shooting.
In an unrelated incident, part of Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City was closed Saturday after shots were fired from one vehicle into another, killing one person and injuring a second.
