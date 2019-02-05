BALTIMORE — Police say a Baltimore man suspected of opening fire outside a city hospital was a jilted boyfriend who intended to kill his ex-partner.
Charging documents obtained Tuesday allege Jamar Haughton used a stolen pistol to shoot a 24-year-old hospital employee near an ambulance bay Monday morning at the University of Maryland Medical Center.
Investigators say the 26-year-old suspect told detectives he wanted to kill the victim because he had left him for a woman.
The shooting critically wounded the employee and put the hospital on lockdown. Haughton was arrested a few blocks away from the medical center.
Online court records do not list a lawyer for Haughton.
