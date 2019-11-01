KINGSTON, Jamaica — Authorities in Jamaica say a member of the women's national soccer team has been stabbed to death.
Police said Friday that 20-year-old Tarania Clarke was killed during a fight with another woman over a cellphone. The stabbing occurred late Thursday in the capital of Kingston.
Officials say the unidentified woman has been detained.
Clarke was a midfielder for the Reggae Girlz.
