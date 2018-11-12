MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee say they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred about noon Monday on the city's northwest side.
Police spokeswoman Sheronda Grant said the shooting was not fatal. A news conference was planned.
