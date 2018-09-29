LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police in the heart of Kentucky's horse farm country are investigating after a thoroughbred was found shot with a rifle.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the horse was found shot at Springhouse Farm near Lexington. The horse was euthanized Friday morning.
Jessamine County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Allen Peel said the shooting happened sometime between 11 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities found multiple shell casings near where the horse was shot.
The sheriff's office has no suspects and has asked anyone with information to contact them.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Local officials: No victim reports filed in Kavanaugh case
Authorities in a Maryland county say they are prepared to investigate sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should a victim come forward and file a criminal report.
National
2 Mississippi officers die in shooting; suspect in custody
Two police officers were shot and killed following an early Saturday morning confrontation in Mississippi, authorities said.
Nation
FBI reaches out to second woman who accused Kavanaugh
The bureau has reached out to Deborah Ramirez, a Yale University classmate of Brett Kavanaugh's who accused him of sexual misconduct at a party.
Nation
Helicopter crash survivor rescued in Alaska; 3 missing
The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued one survivor of a helicopter crash near a bay in southeast Alaska and is searching for three others.
Nation
Climate change study warns of devastating impact on national parks
Climate scientists warn that some may eventually become unrecognizable.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.