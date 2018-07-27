NEW YORK — Police say suspicious items found inside Trump Tower have been determined to be harmless.

The New York Police Department's counterterrorism chief, James Waters, said Friday on Twitter that packages found in the building "have been deemed safe" by the department's bomb squad.

The president's son, Eric Trump, tweeted that the items "turned out being USB chargers but always better to be safe than sorry."

An officer at President Donald Trump's high-rise first noticed a suspicious item at about 4:30 p.m.

Fifth Avenue was closed on the block in front of the skyscraper while police investigated.

The Republican president was not in New York on Friday.