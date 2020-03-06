Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a suspicious death in a home.
The death occurred in a residence in the 17700 block of Glasgow Way, police said in a Tweet just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, adding that the investigation has just begun and that “the scene will be active for up to 12 hours.”
The scene is in a residential area featuring many townhouses, south of Dodd Boulevard and southeast of Cedar Highlands Park.
Helicopters over the area are all news media, not law enforcement aircraft, police said.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Variety
Minnesota's 1st case of coronavirus in cruise ship passenger
A Minnesota resident who had recently been on a cruise is the first confirmed case of coronavirus, health officials said Friday.
Local
Las Vegas homicide suspect awaits extradition from Minnesota
A Minnesota man sought in a Las Vegas homicide awaits extradition to Nevada after being arrested in his home state.
Local
Twin Cities janitors: We'll strike Monday if no agreement by then
A union representing 4,000 janitors is still negotiating with 18 companies over wages and safety training.
West Metro
Murder charges: Woman killed boyfriend in Maple Grove after he assaulted her
Nearly a dozen shots were fired, the complaint said.
South Metro
Police investigating suspicious death in Lakeville
The death occurred in a residence in the 17700 block of Glasgow Way, police said, adding that the investigation has just begun.