Police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating a suspicious death in a home.

The death occurred in a residence in the 17700 block of Glasgow Way, police said in a Tweet just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, adding that the investigation has just begun and that “the scene will be active for up to 12 hours.”

The scene is in a residential area featuring many townhouses, south of Dodd Boulevard and southeast of Cedar Highlands Park.

Helicopters over the area are all news media, not law enforcement aircraft, police said.

STAFF REPORT