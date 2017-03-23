Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl gravely wounded Wednesday night in north Minneapolis’ McKinley Neighborhood, police said.

The incident occurred sometime between 8:10 and 8:30 p.m. outside of a house in the 3200 block of N. 6th St., according to a police report. The 17-year-old victim was sitting inside of a vehicle parked in front of the house when she was shot by an unknown assailant.

Police said that she was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she remained in critical condition on Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Authorities haven’t yet released any details about the suspected gunman.