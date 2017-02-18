A man forced his ex-girlfriend into his car at gunpoint Saturday in North St. Paul, and then fatally shot himself after she escaped, according to North St. Paul police.

The incident occurred after the 26-year-old woman was dropped off at her brother’s residence in the 2400 block of Cowern Place in North St. Paul. It was about 5:40 a.m. Before she could exit the passenger side of a car driven by a male acquaintance, her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend suddenly grabbed her.

The ex-boyfriend waved a handgun, threatening to use it, police said. He forced his ex-girlfriend into his car and drove around for a while before pulling into the parking lot of Maplewood Middle School.

When he stopped, she jumped out of the car and bolted. As she ran, she heard a gunshot from the vehicle. Her ex-boyfriend appears to have shot himself in the head, according to Maplewood police, who found the man about 10 minutes after the ordeal began.

He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim and the suspect — who have a child in common — both apparently live in St. Paul, but at different addresses. The incident is being handled by the Maplewood Police Department.