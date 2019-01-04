A man and a woman were struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday in Roseville, police said.

The incident occurred during the evening rush hour, at Larpenteur Avenue W. and Woodbridge Court. According to Roseville Police Chief Rick Mathwig, a car westbound on Larpenteur, which marks the border between Roseville to the north and St. Paul to the south, struck a man and a woman who were crossing the road just before 6 p.m.

It was not yet known if the two victims, who died upon impact, were walking together or separately, Mathwig said.

The man who was driving the car immediately stopped and is cooperating with police, Mathwig said. He was being interviewed by police Thursday night. There was no indication of impairment on his part, police said.

Police are asking that any motorists who were heading west on Larpenteur during that time call them at 651-792-7008. They believe a second vehicle that did not strike the victims might have been close enough for a driver or passengers to have seen what happened, they said.

Residents of the apartment buildings near the crash scene stood nearby watching on the seasonably mild night.

As of 7:25 p.m., the victims’ bodies still lay in the road as investigators did their work, and Larpenteur remained closed.