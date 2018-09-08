Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot to death Friday evening in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Riverside Avenue around 7:20 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the victim dead inside a car in the parking lot behind the Hard Times Cafe.

The victim did not appear to be a University of Minnesota student, said those at the scene, although the scene is close to the campus.

Authorities shut down Riverside Avenue and interviewed potential witnesses in the area. A crowd of about 50 people gathered by the yellow crime tape at the scene, which is in the heart of the city's Somali-American community. Some of the victim's family members shouted angrily at police because his body remained at the scene during their investigation. Some also interrupted TV news crews.

Shortly after the shooting, Hard Times cafe co-owner Ari Donovan said the cafe would remain open Friday night. "I'd like everyone to be safe and at peace," Donovan said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Minneapolis police at 612-692-TIPS (8477).