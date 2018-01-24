Roseville police are investigating a shots-fired incident near Rosedale Center, authorities said late Wednesday.

Officers were called at 8:38 p.m. to a mall parking lot in which there was a vehicle that appeared to have been hit by bullets. They did not find any victims or suspects, and said they do not believe the public is at risk.

Police are asking that anyone with information call Roseville police at 651-767-0640 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.