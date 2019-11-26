GILFORD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say five goats were found dead in trash bags in the town of Gilford.
WMUR-TV reports the police say the goats were found near an old cell tower. They say the animals were dumped there within the last day or two. Several appeared to be malnourished.
Police are asking the public for help with any information on what happened.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Markets Right Now: Stocks hold near record levels
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Variety
Wintry weather threatens to snarl US holiday travel
A strong storm expected to drop up to a foot of snow (0.3 meters) in parts of Colorado and Wyoming on Tuesday prompted airlines to announce travel alerts and the National Weather Service to issue blizzard and wintry weather warnings from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Lakes.
Music
Sam Hunt: Sorry for driving drunk after Tennessee show
Country singer Sam Hunt has apologized for drinking and driving.
National
AP-NORC/USAFacts Poll: Social media a political news paradox
It's one of America's leading sources for news about the government, yet also among the least trusted. Social media, a new poll finds, is America's political news paradox.
Nation
Universities closed as winter storm approaches
Several universities are among schools closing in South Dakota ahead of snowstorm that's capable of dumping up to 10 inches of snow in the region.