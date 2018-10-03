WAUKESHA, Wis. — Police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a Waukesha townhome.
Officers were called to the home about 2 p.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of a resident. That's when the bodies were discovered. Police say the deaths are suspicious in nature, but have not provided further details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Teen driver killed while fleeing police in Milwaukee
Police say a teenage driver was killed while fleeing from police and crashing his vehicle in Milwaukee.
Local
Police investigate suspicious deaths in Waukesha
Police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a Waukesha townhome.
Local
MSP plane cleaners say they were fired; employer says they were just in some trouble
Leader of all-Muslim cleaning crew said they took a prayer break when they had no planes to clean.
Minneapolis
Philanthropist Diane Sims Page, wife of Alan Page, dies at 74
She made a name in her own right helping "execute a lot of Alan's wishes and dreams."
St. Paul
St. Paul moves forward with office development, downtown park
Ackerberg Group to help fund St. Paul park, develop building next door.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.