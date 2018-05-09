WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say they're investigating a shooting that occurred near a Florida elementary school.
West Palm Beach police said on Twitter that the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a location to the immediate southwest of Pleasant City Elementary.
One person was injured, but police didn't immediately identify the victim or any shooter.
Police say nearby schools were notified as a precaution, but suspects didn't flee to a school, nor were they at a school.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
White House hosts AI summit with tech firms
Top U.S. tech executives and researchers are planning to press the Trump administration to invest in artificial intelligence and craft policies they hope will strengthen…
National
California flower town wrestles with odor amid shift to pot
This picturesque coastal town cradled by mountains and sandy shores is a scene out of a Southern California postcard. Residents of Carpinteria say they feel lucky to live in what they consider a slice of paradise.
Variety
Scientists: Explosive eruption possible at Hawaii volcano
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater in the kind of explosive eruption last displayed nearly a century ago.
Variety
At 81, activist Leslie Davis makes his seventh, and likely last, run for governor
For decades, environmental activist Leslie Davis has guarded his Earth Protector brand. Now it's for sale.
National
Aide to Iowa governor touts Apple deal, gets job at company
A top aide to Gov. Kim Reynolds took a management job with tech giant Apple months after helping promote a $208 million incentive package for the company's planned Iowa data center as a good deal for taxpayers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.