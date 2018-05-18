Richfield police are investigating a shooting at the Richland Court apartments Thursday evening.
Lt. Joe Griffin said officers responded at 6:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the apartments and found one man who had been shot.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to HCMC, Griffin said.
On Thursday evening, officers from Richfield and deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office were examining a black Audi in the parking lot of the apartment complex near the intersection of 14th Avenue S. and 77th Street.
Police are searching for suspects, Griffin said, and the investigation is ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
St. Paul police investigating stun gun attacks
The suspects were wearing masks or obscured their faces with clothing.
West Metro
Plymouth boy shot himself with loaded gun found in box, police say
Keyaris Samuels died Wednesday in an accidental shooting that Plymouth Police Chief Mike Goldstein said was preventable.
St. Paul
Falling concrete chunk closes RiverCentre parking ramp
The closure comes as city officials are pushing for state money to rebuild the ramp.
Minneapolis
Federal judges, elected officials remember Diana Murphy
Murphy, who died Wednesday, was the first woman on Minnesota federal bench and on the region's federal appeals court.
Minneapolis
Vote on changing name of Minneapolis's Patrick Henry High School pushed back
The move came after two hours of heated debate between proponents and opponents, yielding no decision and more discussion