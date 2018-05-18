Richfield police are investigating a shooting at the Richland Court apartments Thursday evening.

Lt. Joe Griffin said officers responded at 6:40 p.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the apartments and found one man who had been shot.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to HCMC, Griffin said.

On Thursday evening, officers from Richfield and deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office were examining a black Audi in the parking lot of the apartment complex near the intersection of 14th Avenue S. and 77th Street.

Police are searching for suspects, Griffin said, and the investigation is ongoing.