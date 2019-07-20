WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting at a nursing home in Wilmington where two people were shot.
Police said troopers were sent to ManorCare of Wilmington for a report of a shooting at about 1:12 p.m.
Police say two people sustained gunshot wounds, but authorities did not elaborate.
Police say the building has been cleared, and there is no concern about public safety at this time.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area due to heavy police activity.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Co-stars say Huffman remorseful for role in college case
Felicity Huffman's co-stars in a new Netflix movie say they found her remorseful about her role in a college admissions scandal.
National
Trump's 'go back' remark: In workplace, it might be illegal
President Donald Trump's suggestion that four activist Democratic congresswomen of color "go back" to countries "from which they came" has excited some in his political base. Yet in many of America's workplaces and institutions, the same language would be unacceptable and possibly illegal.
National
Protest decries plan to detain migrant kids at Oklahoma base
More than 100 demonstrators protested Saturday in withering heat outside an Oklahoma Army base against the Trump administration's plans to detain migrant children there.
National
Virginia lawmakers spar on reported Trump visit to Jamestown
Virginia lawmakers are sparring after a report that President Donald Trump will attend the 400th anniversary celebration of the first meeting of the state's legislative body in Jamestown.
Local
The Latest: Tens of thousands without power in Wisconsin
The Latest on storms that moved through Wisconsin on Friday and Saturday (all times local):