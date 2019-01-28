GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay police are investigating a homicide.
Officers were called to an eastside residence about 7:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a 29-year-old man had been fatally shot. Authorities say his body was found in the basement.
Police are searching for a suspect.
