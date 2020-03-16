LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 3-year-old girl was fatally shot at a home in Louisville, Kentucky.
Officers found the child suffering from gunshot wounds after being called to the home Sunday afternoon, Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
It wasn't clear who was at home with the girl when the shooting happened, but Mitchell said he didn't think she was home alone. He said it was too early to say whether charges could be filed.
