FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police took veteran NFL guard Richie Incognito to a Florida mental hospital after he allegedly threw weights and tennis balls at gym employees and another patron and told officers the government is spying on him.

Boca Raton police released a report Thursday detailing officers' interaction with the 34-year-old Incognito after the other patron called 911 on Wednesday to report his behavior.

Officers wrote that Incognito said he was involved with National Security Agency, but that he couldn't talk about it because they didn't have a high enough security clearance.

Incognito announced earlier this year that he was retiring from football after 11 seasons, the last three with the Buffalo Bills. But the Bills released him from their reserved/retired list Monday, leaving open the possibility he could sign with another team.