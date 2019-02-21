A suspect thought to be armed and dangerous barricaded himself inside an RV parked outside the Maplewood Mall on Wednesday evening, prompting an hourslong standoff with police as crisis negotiators attempt to talk him down.

Map: Standoff near Maplewood Mall Map: Standoff near Maplewood Mall

The incident began around 5 p.m., after Maplewood police tried to stop the driver near White Bear and Gervais avenues for a warrant. The suspect fled, but his vehicle was found on the 3000 block of White Bear Avenue, near the LA Fitness parking lot.

When officers made contact with the suspect, he threatened violence, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The area was blocked off to traffic as a SWAT team arrived. Authorities are asking residents to steer clear of the area.

This is a develping story. Return to Startribune.com for updates.