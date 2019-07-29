MARKHAM, Ontario — Police in Canada have detained a 20-year-old man after finding four people dead in a home north of Toronto.
York regional police did not say what charges the man faced after he was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in Markham, Ontario.
Authorities say police went to the home just before 3 p.m. after receiving reports that people may have been injured. Officers met a man at the front door and then found the four bodies inside.
Police have not released the names, ages or genders of the dead. They also have not commented on what happened
