MADRID — Police in Barcelona say they have shot a man who attacked officers with a knife at a police station in the Spanish city.
The police say in a tweet Monday the attacked occurred just before 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) in the Cornella district of the city.
Police say the man "intended to attack police officers" but gave no further details about the incident and did not say what condition the alleged attacker is in.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Egypt officials: Car bomb kills officer, wounds 4 in Sinai
Egyptian security officials say a car bomb has targeted members of the security forces in the turbulent north of the Sinai Peninsula, killing a military officer.
World
The Latest: Afghan forces free 149 people taken by Taliban
The Latest on the situation in Afghanistan (all times local):
World
Verdict scheduled for next week in Myanmar reporters' trial
A judge in Myanmar says he will deliver a verdict next Monday in the trial of two Reuters journalists that has become a key test of media freedom in the former military dictatorship.
World
Shots fired at gate of US Embassy in Turkey, but no one hurt
Unknown attackers fired shots at a security booth outside the U.S. Embassy in Turkey's capital early Monday, but U.S. officials said no one was hurt.
World
South Koreans enter North to reunite with kin split by war
Dozens of elderly South Koreans crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea on Monday for heart-wrenching meetings with relatives most haven't seen since they were separated by the turmoil of the Korean War.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.