WAUSAU, Wis. — Wausau police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting.
Nineteen-year-old Troy Wilcox was found at his home Friday with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses say Wilcox had earlier been drinking with a group of friends. One of those friends, a 19-year-old Weston man, was said to be the last one at the party.
He was arrested on a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide and is being held in the Marathon County Jail.
