OKMULGEE, Okla. — Authorities have released the identity of an 18-year-old man who they say was killed by his mother in a shooting in rural eastern Oklahoma that also injured his two teenage sisters.
A spokesman for the Okmulgee County sheriff said Friday that Kayson Toliver was shot and killed early Thursday morning by Amy Hall at a home about 35 miles (55 kilometers) southwest of Tulsa.
Hall's two daughters were also injured. A 16-year-old remained in serious condition Friday, while a 14-year-old was in good condition. The sheriff's office said they do not release names for surviving juvenile victims.
Bond hasn't been set for Hall. The 38-year-old woman has been preliminarily charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.
Authorities are investigating a motive.
