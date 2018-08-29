HARBESON, Del. — Authorities in Delaware have identified a paraplegic man who was shot and killed by state troopers who were executing a search warrant at his home.
Delaware State Police said Wednesday that 50-year-old Robert Knox of Harbeson, Delaware, was lying in bed and reached for a handgun while troopers were in the home early Tuesday. A struggle over the weapon followed and two troopers fired their weapons at Knox, who later died at a hospital.
Police said an investigation by the state police homicide unit is ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Trump tweets endorsement of Arizona's McSally
The Latest on primaries in Arizona and Florida and a runoff election in Oklahoma (all times local):
National
Koch-funded groups spending $1.6 million against Baldwin
Two groups that are part of the network run by Kansas billionaire Charles Koch are launching a combined $1.6 million in new attack ads against Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
National
City councilman indicted on sex charges involving juveniles
Authorities say a northeast Ohio city councilman accused of sex charges involving multiple minors between 1997 and 2005 has been indicted on counts including rape and compelling prostitution.
National
Final farewells to Sen. John McCain begin at Arizona Capitol
Family, friends and constituents will gather Wednesday at Arizona's Capitol to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain, the first of two days of services here before he departs the state he has represented since the 1980s.
National
Homeless Samaritan suing couple who raised funds to help him
A homeless man whose selfless act of using his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia got him worldwide attention is now suing the couple who led a $400,000 fundraising campaign to help him.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.