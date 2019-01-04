LONDON — British police have identified a woman who died in a hiking accident on New Year's Day as a 21-year-old German student.
The woman died climbing Britain's highest peak, Ben Nevis in Scotland. Her name has not been released.
The Bristol University student was hiking with three other people when she fell to her death. The others were airlifted to safety.
Sergeant Michael Bell from Police Scotland said Friday there were no suspicious circumstances.
