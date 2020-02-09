Authorities have identified the motorist who remains jailed Sunday after fatally running over a woman in the West End neighborhood of St. Paul.

Abigail Cortes, 18, was driving west on W. 7th Street about 8:10 p.m. Friday when she ran over a woman crossing at Homer Street, according to police.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital, where she died, police said Saturday morning. Her identity hasn’t been released.

Cortes was booked into jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation. That count will most likely rise to criminal vehicular homicide by the time charges are filed.

Police said in a statement that Cortes was “under the influence of a controlled substance” when she hit the woman but didn’t say whether that substance was alcohol or an illicit drug.