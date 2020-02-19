EL PASO, Texas — A Texas man faces a criminal charge after police said he randomly stabbed a 5-year-old girl who was playing inside a McDonald's restaurant play area.
On Wednesday, El Paso police identified Isaac Dorfman, of El Paso, as the suspect they say was arrested shortly after the Tuesday attack at a nearby Super Lodge motel. Dorfman, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The girl, whose name has not been released, was treated at a hospital. Police she she remained in stable condition Wednesday.
Dorfman grabbed the girl while she was climbing a slide in the play area and stabbed her multiple times in the abdomen, a ccording to a police arrest affidavit obtained by ABC-7.
