Meth-addicted parents who fled South Carolina with their 2½-year-old daughter have slipped into Minnesota after a month on the run, authorities said Thursday.

Jessica and William Ray were given the girl on April 15 by a relative who has protective custody. They showed up Monday in surveillance images at an Iowa hospital, according to Camden, S.C., police and the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police said late Thursday afternoon that they know the three are in Minnesota and heading toward Minneapolis. They did not elaborate on what would bring the girl and her parents more than 1,200 miles from home.

The Rays, 36-year-old Jessica, 44-year-old William and Dakota, have been traveling in a gold 1996 Ford Aerostar van, sleeping in the vehicle overnight, and “may be frequently changing license plates,” a police statement read. They are likely begging for money as they move along, the statement added.

Police say “William and Jessica are believed to be heavy methamphetamine users, and law enforcement is concerned for the child’s well-being.”

Jessica Ray is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 112 pounds. She has long light brown hair and blue eyes.

This surveillance image is from a hospital in Iowa on Monday showing the Rays with their girl.

William Ray is 6 feet 1 inches tall, 340 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Dakota is 2 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Camden police at 1-803-425-6025 or the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.